Eye in the sky: Drones drive surveillance in Delhi’s containment zones

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 23:40 IST

As a drone hovered over a narrow lane in east Delhi’s Dilshad Garden, a group of men loitering the lanes ran inside their houses, while those standing outside a ration shop quickly queued up ensuring adequate distance among one another. Parts of Dilshad Garden, one of the first coronavirus (Covid-19) hot spots in the country, have been sealed to contain the spread of the pandemic.

From chasing violators of the prohibitory orders, enforcing social distancing on the roads and spraying disinfectants, the city police and civic agencies have adopted drones as an extension of their forces.

The world has taken a cue from China’s use of drones for surveys and deliveries, and agricultural drones for a variety of purposes during the Covid-19 pandemic, as early as February 2020. Several European and central Asian countries, such as France, Italy and Kazakhstan have since modified drones to remotely identify lockdown violators in crowded areas and also installed public announcement (PA) systems on drones. In India, Madhya Pradesh’s Indore was one of the first to announce the use of drones to spray insecticide, followed by Hyderabad, Bengaluru and then, Delhi.

In central Delhi’s Karol Bagh, civic officials were busy filling a drone with disinfectant to conduct an “aerial spray”, as the corporation’s large 3,000-litre tankers could not easily be manoeuvred in the narrow by-lanes.

Officials of the Delhi Police and civic agencies say the drones are a success.

The deputy commissioner of police, Shahdara, Dinesh Gupta, said that drones come in handy at locations with high population density, where keeping a watch on residents is not easy.

“At present, there are at least 12 coronavirus positive cases from my area. Because it is a sensitive area, with five containment zones (two in Dilshad Garden and one each in GTB Enclave, Dilshad Colony and Vivek Vihar), at least 12 people had to be prosecuted for violating the lockdown in the last five days, due to which we started surveillance using drones. We have three drones that cover these five areas. We are also using the drones to make public announcements,” Gupta said.

He said because congested and densely populated areas like Seemapuri and Shahdara also come under his jurisdiction, keeping a watch on residents in every lane isn’t an easy task. “This is where our drones take charge. We have seen that the moment a drone takes flight, people start returning to their houses. Those who are sitting on terraces get inside, people at shops start maintaining a queue at an adequate distance and those loitering also hurry indoors. They know that drones will capture their pictures, violating the lockdown. They also know the police are watching them,” Gupta said.

Police are using drones extensively to watch at ration shops, banks and religious places in every subdivision, where people gather.

Deputy commissioner of police, central, Sanjay Bhatia, who is using a drone to keep a vigil on dense pockets of Daryaganj, Chawri Bazar, Chandi Mahal, Karol Bagh, Rajindra Nagar, Paharganj and Kamla Market, said that they have not prosecuted anyone, based on drone surveillance, but detain 100-150 people every day.

“Our police teams accompany the drone handler, who is a civilian, for his security. Once the drone captures a violation, we either take a screenshot and alert local staff or immediately rush our Covid Bike Patrol squad to the spot. Those caught out on the streets are sent home with a warning, after proper verification. Roughly, since Day one, we have detained more than 2,000 violators,” Bhatia said.

Even in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar, one of Delhi’s largest unauthorised colonies, where lane number 5, 6 and 7 in block L1 have been declared as one of the two containment zones in south Delhi, police are detaining at least 200-300 lockdown violators every day.

“On Thursday, we detained more than 200 violators who were caught in our drone cameras. Since Day one of the lockdown, we have detained at least 3,000 violators in Sangam Vihar alone. Roughly, around the same number of people were caught in Hauz Rani, the second containment zone. The number of detainees who were caught solely with the help of a drone is much higher for the entire district. Action under the DP Act, IPC sections and DM Act is ensured against the violators,” Thakur said.

Flying drones is prohibited in Delhi because of security risks. Only government agencies are allowed to use it. When civic agencies and police started flying drones, many even pelted the machines with stones. It stopped after they realised that the drones were fitted with high-definition cameras, with some even having night-vision capability. “Initially, some of our officers complained that children had thrown stones. But now, everyone knows that if they see a flying thing in the sky, it is the government,” a police official said.

The police and civic agencies used the drones in Delhi’s Nizamuddin, another containment zone. A six-storey building in the area, the headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat, has emerged as the largest Covid -19 hot spot, with cases from across India being traced back to gatherings at the Markaz. While Nizamuddin Basti and Nizamuddin West have been cordoned off by the police, the civic agency is continuing its work of aerially spraying disinfectants.

“The sanitising solution being sprayed is 1% Sodium Hypochlorite in water, a chemical constituent in liquid bleach,” a municipal official said.

“The solution is strong enough to emulsify the lipid (fatty) outer layer of the coronavirus, which is 900 times smaller than the width of human hair, through its soap-like action. However, it’s too weak to harm humans,” said Dr Deepak Mittal, deputy health officer (DHO) with the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC).

Dr Ashok Rawat, municipal health officer (MHO) of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, said that using drones for aerial spraying is better because the nozzle of the drone turns it into mist form, due to which no significant quantity of the liquid falls on any one person. “It will only effectively sanitise the air and kill any coronavirus particles on surfaces like tin sheds, doors and walls.”

The private company that has lent its drones to the north civic body said these were originally ‘agricultural application drones’ used to spray pesticide on crops. Prashant Pillai, co-founder of the Indian Robotics Solution Pvt. Ltd, said, “There are few food crops like sugarcane, which go up to 20 feet in height. Spraying pesticide on them manually is not possible. That’s where these drones, with carrier boxes of up to 10 litres capacity, help. In the Covid-19 scenario, China first modified these drones to carry disinfectants, followed by South Korea and then other countries.”

Durgesh Nandan, another official of a private drone company, Aerospace Pvt. Ltd, said, “Our drones have been used by the army in Rajasthan and Karnataka to ferry medical kits and food to soldiers in remote pockets. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has transported ropes to flood sites with the help of these aerial machines.”

The north corporation first began using drones on March 30 to spray disinfectants in Shakur Basti, followed by Karol Bagh and Narela.

Explaining how the civic agency used drones in Nizamuddin, the SDMC’s leader of the house, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, said, “We were under tremendous pressure to sanitise the entire area in a short span of time. Besides, many by-lanes of the Nizamuddin Basti are narrow and our large tankers could not enter. We have deployed hundreds of backpack sprayers; but for them to do it manually, it would have taken ages. That’s why we went for drones.”

Deputy commissioner of the north corporation, Ira Singhal, pointed out another advantage of using drones. “Our sanitation workers are afraid of entering the hot spots. The drones replace them safely here,” she said.

Ujjawal Kumar Mishra, who works for Idea Forge Tech Pvt Ltd, which helps Delhi Police operate drones, said that when fully charged, a drone can fly for up to 30 to 40 minutes on one battery. “We keep spare batteries depending on the duration it is needed for. From one spot, we can cover up to 800 metres in high-definition, and drones can reach a height of 400 metres. We use cameras with 10x optical feature, through which we can zoom from one spot and capture high definition images without lowering the drone.”

Mishra said that operating a drone in some parts of the city is a challenge. “Drones must be kept clear of kites, birds, wires, electrical towers, high mast lights, high-rise buildings and people. At times, we need to lower our drones to capture footage from a particular angle. Because we can’t follow the drone in dense areas, they are equipped with dual GPS. In case our drone loses communication or battery dies in between a flight, this mechanism enables our drones to land back at the take-off spot.”

Delhi Police said that while they are currently hiring drones, they plan to buy the machines and train personnel as handlers. Police had first used the drones during the 2014 Trilokpuri riots, a congested place in the eastern part of the national Capital. The drones were used during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests across the city last year and in the northeastern part of the city, after riots earlier this year.

“After the lockdown ends, we will discuss buying drones for police stations across the city. Soon, there will come a day when instead of beat constables, drones will be hovering above your colony,” a senior officer said.