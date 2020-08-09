Eye on MCD polls, AAP names new office bearers, attacks BJP-run civic agencies

delhi

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 15:25 IST

The Aam Aadmi Party has shifted into preparation mode for 2022 polls for political control on three units of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) by accusing the BJP-ruled civic bodies of insensitivity and apathy, alleging children in schools run by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation have not been given curriculum books five months into the new session. The party also appointed new office bearers including Lok Sabha district presidents, district communication in charge and observers for 70 assembly constituencies in the city-state with a view on the MCD polls.

“Three lakh children study in schools run by BJP ruled North MCD, where the new session has begun in April but the kids have not been given books yet. This is about children’s future. How will they study in the absence of books? This is sad and therefore we plead with the North MCD to provide books to children as soon as possible,” AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said.

The party led by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also announced the reorganization of the Delhi unit from the top to the bottom, up to the booth level ahead of the MCD polls in the capital.

Also Read: Delhi CM Kejriwal asks NDMC to fix stench from compost pit in Gol Market area

The reorganization has taken into account the hard work put in by volunteers and party workers in the last Delhi assembly elections that was swept by the Aam Aadmi Party. The names of new office bearers will be announced in three phases, said senior party leader Gopal Rai. He added that the party aims to complete the process by 20th of September. The first set of names for Lok Sabha district presidents, district communication in charge and observers for 70 assembly constituencies were announced on Sunday.

The second round will see the announcement of organization presidents for all assembly constituencies and names of 272 ward presidents will be announced in the third phase, Rai added.

After winning the Delhi assembly polls in 2019, party had said it would focus on cleanliness and sanitation as the government’s top priorities during its third term.

Also Read: Covid-19 situation in Delhi under control, recovery rate improving: CM Kejriwal

The AAP has previously described MCD as the “den of corruption” but CM Kejriwal had said that he would look to cooperate with the civic agencies instead of following a path of confrontation.

The east, south, and north Delhi municipal corporations (EDMC, SMDC and North MCD) are ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which won 181 of the 272 wards in the April 2017 MCD elections. The AAP was a distant second, winning 49 wards, and the Congress was pushed to third position with 31 wards.

2022 MCD elections will be AAP’s second attempt to dethrone the BJP. The civic agencies in Delhi are considered flush with money and are largely responsible for cleanliness apart from running some schools, parking lots and maintaining streetlights.