Covid-19 situation in Delhi under control, recovery rate improving: CM Kejriwal

delhi

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 13:52 IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the Covid-19 situation in the national capital is under control and deaths due to the disease have reduced.

“The Covid situation is under control in Delhi, all parameters are good, recovery rate improving and positivity ratio and deaths have reduced,” he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI following the inauguration of a 200-bed hospital in Ambedkar Nagar.

The CM said that the beds at the hospital will be used for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. At the same time, he expressed the hope that they would remain unoccupied.

“I hope these 200 beds remain unoccupied... we never get to a situation where we have to use these beds.”

However, if the situation turns bad again, his government is fully prepared to deal with it, Kejrriwal added.

Delhi’s health minister Satyendar Jain corroborated the chief minister’s statement on the Covid-19 situation in the city and refuted reports that the number of coronavirus infections are on the rise.

He said that the reason for positive cases showing an increase is because many people from outside Delhi were getting tested here.

“There are reports that Covid-19 cases are increasing in Delhi. The reason for this is that many people from outside Delhi are getting their tests done here. Hence, counting of positive cases is rising here. Otherwise, the trend of Covid-19 cases in Delhi is decreasing,” Jain told news agency ANI on Sunday.

Delhi’s total count of Covid-19 cases now stands at 1,44,127. On Saturday, 1,404 new infections 16 deaths and 1,130 recoveries were reported. Overall, there are now 10,667 active cases and the death toll stands at 4.098.

(With inputs from agencies)