Kisan rally: Farmers call off protest after being allowed into Delhi, say govt has met most demands

Thousands of farmers on Wednesday morning ended their 10-day Kisan Kranti Yatra at Kisan Ghat in the national capital a day after clashing with police at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border.

The farmers, who were marching under the banner of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), were allowed to enter the city post midnight after several rounds of negotiations with the authorities concerned.

Clashes had erupted on Tuesday at the Delhi-UP border in Ghaziabad when the farmers attempted to force their way through police barricades to reach Kisan Ghat in central Delhi.

The central government allowed them to enter Delhi in the early hours of Wednesday on the condition that the farmers would not stay at Kisan Ghat and would leave immediately after reaching there.

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Pankaj Singh confirmed that the farmers entered Delhi around 1 am, reached their destination and then left the city. “While a majority of the protesting crowd had already returned from the border, around 5,000 farmers who were left were given entry into the national capital. By 6 am today, everyone left the city,” Singh on Wednesday.

Led by BKU chief Naresh Tikait, over 400 tractors carrying thousands of farmers reached Kisan Ghat. Tikait declared it as the “victory of farmers” and said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has failed in its “motives”.

“The farmers remained unfazed despite all hardships. We have been marching for 12 days now, farmers are tired as well. We will continue to demand our rights but for now we are ending the march,” Tikait told IANS at Kisan Ghat.

Shouting anti-BJP slogans, the farmers, with blisters on feet, reached Kisan Ghat at around 2 am on Wednesday.

The farmers said they have reached an agreement with the central government, which, according to them, has accepted “most of the demands”.

They said that their prime demand of increasing the price of crops has been agreed upon by the government.

“A formal announcement in this regard will be made within six days by the government,” Rakesh Tikait, national spokesperson of BKU, told IANS, shortly before the farmers called off their march.

The government has also assured the farmers of bearing the costs for the repair of tractors that were damaged during the standoff with the police personnel at Uttar Pradesh-Delhi border earlier on Tuesday.

The farmers came with a charter of 15 demands including loan waiver and fair prices for crops, which they want implemented without delay.

Their demands also include complete loan waiver, revoking a ban on 10-year-old tractors in the National Capital Region (NCR), reduction in electricity tariff, implementation of the recommendations of the MS Swaminathan Commission on remunerative prices and payment of sugarcane arrears among others.

During their rally, the farmers raised slogans against the BJP-led Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They also hailed former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh — widely regarded as a hero of the country’s peasants, and applauded the coming together of farmers. The top leadership of the protesting farmers later addressed the gathering and said that they should be united in their future struggles too.

At around 5.30 am on Wednesday morning, the farmers began dispersing from Kisan Ghat.

Amid massive deployment of security personnel at Uttar Pradesh-Delhi border, the farmers reinforced their march to the national capital after obtaining necessary permissions from the administration.

Around 20 people, including farmers and police personnel, were injured in the clashes at the Delhi-UP gate. Police used tear gas shells and water cannons when a group of protestors began breaking the iron and concrete barriers by ramming their tractor-trolleys into them.

The farmers alleged that the police damaged more than 20 tractor-trolleys by deflating their tyres and damaging wirings and other parts.

The protesters started their 10-day march from Haridwar in Uttarakhand led by the BKU and on Tuesday, they reached the Uttar Pradesh-Delhi border. There was heavy deployment of security forces at the border.

