FIR against AAP MLA Somnath Bharti for ‘misbehaving’ with female TV anchor

An FIR was filed at the women’s police station in Sector 39A on Wednesday against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Somnath Bharti for allegedly misbehaving with a female employee (the anchor) of a private news channel.

The incident occurred during a live debate in which the anchor was discussing the chilli powder attack on Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. During the segment, tempers ran high and it ended with the MLA accusing the anchor of allegedly being the spokesperson of other political parties and misusing her power. Bharti also allegedly asked the anchor to ‘become a prostitute’.

In her complaint, the anchor has accused the MLA of using foul language. She has also alleged that she was just doing her job and questioning Bharti after which he started abusing her.

“He also threatened to get the news channel shut down. Bharti’s attitude and the language he used was insulting and we want thorough action to be taken in this matter,” said the journalist in her complaint.

Bharti, however, termed the allegations as fabricated and the contents of the audio recording manipulated. “I was deeply hurt by the attack on the CM. I was supposed to talk to five/six channels in the evening. When I spoke with this channel. I did not know who was on the other side (man or woman). I was angry but my comments are being taken out of context. The comments were not meant to hurt her. By dhandha I meant business not prostitution,” he said.

A case was registered under Sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

“We are looking into the matter and will take statements from all the concerned parties after which we will conduct our investigation,” said Sita Singh, station house officer of women’s police station.

