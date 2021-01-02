e-paper
Fire at used-motorbikes showroom in Moti Nagar, firefighters rescue four

Fire at used-motorbikes showroom in Moti Nagar, firefighters rescue four

delhi Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 23:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A major fire gutted showroom selling used-motorcycles in west Delhi’s Moti Nagar during the early hours on Saturday. The firefighters rescued four people who were trapped in a roof-top restaurant in the three storey building. Officials said the restaurant was operating without a valid No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the fire department.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) the fire was reported to them around 1.30 am after which ten fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot to contain the blaze. A team of firefighters that reached the spot found that the fire was on the first and second floor of the three storey building. As the fire was big, eventually 15 more fire tenders were called in.

Atul Garg, director DFS, a restaurant named Markaz was being run from the third floor and the rooftop of the building. There were four people, including two women trapped in the restaurant because of the thick smoke. “They were all rescued using the skylift. None of them were injured. All of them were restaurant employees. The fire had started from the first floor that had a high-end two-wheelers showroom with bikes such as Harley Davidson. A lot of raw material was also stashed in the first and second floors that had fueled the fire,” Garg said.

He said, the firefighters managed to control the blaze by 5.30 am, after a struggle of 4 hours. The building had parking on eth ground floor and basement was also used as a store.

Garg said his men managed to control the blaze in time and prevented it from spreading to other floors. “The restaurant was saved but it was found it did not have a valid fire NOC (No Objection Certificate),” Garg said.

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Deepak Purohit said no one was hurt in the incident. “The restaurant’s food license issued by Delhi government is valid till 2023. A case has been registered to probe the incident at Moti Nagar police station,” he said.

