Fire breaks out at bulb factory in Delhi’s Udyog Nagar, 15 fire tenders at spot

A fire broke out in a light bulb manufacturing factory in Delhi’s Udyog Nagar in Peera Garhi area on Tuesday, reported news agency ANI.

At least 15 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. No causalities have been reported so far.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

More details are awaited.

First Published: May 28, 2019 07:35 IST