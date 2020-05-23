e-paper
Fire breaks out at Covid-19 designated hospital opposite IIT Delhi

Fire breaks out at Covid-19 designated hospital opposite IIT Delhi

The fire at the Covid-19 designated hospital which started at around 5:45 pm has been doused

delhi Updated: May 23, 2020 19:30 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hidustan Times, New Delhi
Fire broke out at the Cygnus Orthocare Hospital in south Delhi.
Fire broke out at the Cygnus Orthocare Hospital in south Delhi. (HT File Photo )
         

Fire broke out at the Cygnus Orthocare Hospital opposite IIT Delhi campus on Saturday. At least eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire at the Covid-19 designated hospital which started at around 5:45 pm has been doused.

Eight patients inside the building were rescued.

