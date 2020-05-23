Fire breaks out at Covid-19 designated hospital opposite IIT Delhi
The fire at the Covid-19 designated hospital which started at around 5:45 pm has been douseddelhi Updated: May 23, 2020 19:30 IST
Hidustan Times, New Delhi
Fire broke out at the Cygnus Orthocare Hospital opposite IIT Delhi campus on Saturday. At least eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
Eight patients inside the building were rescued.
