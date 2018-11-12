Fire breaks out at Royal Plaza Hotel in Delhi: Report

Fire breaks out at Royal Plaza Hotel in Delhi: Reportdelhi Updated: Nov 12, 2018 14:44 IST
Fire brigade inside the premises of the Hotel Royal Plaza after fire broke out in the hotel.(Burhaan Kinu/HT Photo)
A fire broke out on the first floor of Royal Plaza hotel at Ashoka Road on Monday, a senior Delhi Fire Service official said.
A call about the fire was received as 11.40 am and five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
The situation was brought under control by 1.30 pm, the official said.
No casualties or injuries were reported, he said, adding the cause of fire was yet to be ascertained.
First Published: Nov 12, 2018 13:50 IST