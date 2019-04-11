Four held for cheating credit, debit card holders in Delhi

Four men, including a former customer care executive of an online food delivery company, were arrested for alleged cyber fraud, police said on Wednesday.

Police said the men tricked credit and debit card holders into sharing personal details and passwords after offering to redeem cash against reward points. They later used the details for shopping and illegal money transactions.

Sujit Singh,22, a former employee of an online food delivery company, Rishabh Saxena,19, a bachelor degree holder in computer applications, Pankaj,29, who had worked with a bank’s credit card section, and Rakesh Kumar,35, an accountant at a petrol pump, were arrested on Tuesday.

“12 cell phones, six debit cards and 17 SIM cards issued on fake documents were seized,” Nupur Prasad, deputy commissioner of police (north), said.

Prasad said the arrests followed investigation into a case filed on March 26 by a man named Rocky, who lost R60,000 after sharing credit card details to a person who had introduced himself as a bank executive.

Rocky told the police that the caller, who knew the last four digits of his credit card, said his card had 20,000 reward points worth R10,000, which he can redeem before the offer expired.

“Rocky received three one-time password (OTPs) on his number. The caller tricked him into sharing the OTPs. Within seconds, he received three messages regarding withdrawal of R 60,000 from his account,” said the DCP.

The police learnt the money was transferred to virtual wallets and encashed at a petrol pump. Investigators obtained details of the wallet holders and identified the beneficiary as Rakesh Kumar.

“We arrested Kumar and his interrogation led to the arrest of his associates,” Prasad said. Two more suspects – Vikas and Pawan—are still absconding.

Pankaj, Pawan and Vikas arranged data of card holders. Saxena arranged virtual wallets and bank accounts for routing the money and SIM cards for making calls to potential targets.

“Since Singh worked at a customer care centre, his job was to trick people into sharing card details and OTPs. The petrol pump accountant converted the virtual money into cash,” she added.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 12:47 IST