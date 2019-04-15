Fresh drive launched as encroachments are back in Delhi’s Nizamuddin

Yet another anti-encroachment drive was launched on Sunday to clear south Delhi’s perennially congested Nizamuddin area after a deluge of complaints from commuters for whom wading through squatters and illegally parked vehicles is an everyday struggle.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) conducted the drive on directions from the Supreme Court which took cognizance of the crippling traffic congestion in and around Nizamuddin and asked the civic body to give a timely report on the removal of encroachments.

Hindustan Times had first reported the menace of illegally parked vehicles on the road outside the Hazrat Nizamuddin police station, the principal reason behind long traffic snarls on Mathura Road and nearby areas, through a series of reports last year.

Following HT’s reports, the apex court had in July last year directed the Delhi police and the civic body to take prompt action.

“Items becoming a cause of encroachment and traffic congestion, especially in a street leading to the dargah, were removed. The encroachments and traffic congestion have not only been causing inconvenience to the passers-by and residents but have been presenting a filthy look in the area known as a symbol of communal harmony and co- existence,” a senior SDMC official said on Sunday.

He said 42 temporary sheds and makeshift roofs were pulled down. A number of handcarts, iron benches, tables, iron grills, iron boards, refrigerators and other articles were removed. The authorities also removed iron counters and enclosures.

“Besides these, two kiosks have also been closed and the occupiers have been issued notices to immediately remove the same, failing which action will be taken within a few days,” he said.

In its July 2018 order, the Supreme Court had ordered police to clear impounded vehicles parked in front of the local police station, the reason for long traffic jams at the nearby roundabout.

The bench had come down hard on the police’s inability to remove encroachments, which it said had become the “capital’s embarrassment”.

On Sunday, the SDMC’s central zone removed encroachments from near the Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah, Mathura Road, Humayun Tomb, and Sabz Burj. The enforcement team which removed encroachments included licensing, health and veterinary departments of the SDMC along with personnel from traffic and Delhi police.

