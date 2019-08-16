Friday: Cleanest day of the season in Delhi

delhi

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 22:35 IST

Rain lashed the capital on Friday, bringing much-needed relief from high humidity levels. Safdarjung Observatory, which represents Delhi’s weather, recorded 3.6mm rainfall—categorised as ‘light’ rain.

Friday was the cleanest day of the season so far with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reading recorded as 53—in the ‘satisfactory’ category. Widespread rain and strong winds helped the “sudden improvement” in the air quality, said a statement issued by Safar, the pollution forecasting agency under the union Ministry of Earth Sciences on Friday.

The AQI reading was recorded as 75 on Thursday—in the ‘satisfactory’ category. On August 12, the AQI reading had dropped to 57, which was the second-best air Delhi had breathed this season.

Safar has predicted the AQI to further improve—into the ‘good’ category over the next three days—because “widespread rainfall”, according to Safar, is expected on August 17 and 18.

“Rain and strong winds helped wash away the pollutants in the air. Increased rainfall activity is likely in association with a western disturbance approaching. This may help the AQI level to drop below 50 into the ‘good’ category,” the statement read.

On a scale of 0 – 500, an AQI value less than 50 is considered ‘good’. At present, Delhi is enjoying ‘satisfactory’ air quality.

The day temperature on Friday was 32.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average. The city is expected to receive more rainfall over the next three days, which may result in a further drop in day temperature, as per the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast.

“Delhi is expected to receive a moderate amount of rainfall over the next three days. The interaction of a western disturbance and easterly winds associated with a cyclonic circulation over Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh is likely to trigger rain across the city,” Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre (RWFC), IMD, said.

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 22:35 IST