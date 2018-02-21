Ghaziabad: Man reports wife’s suicide after 20 hours, says house is haunted

After spending nearly 20 hours with his dead wife and their pet dog, a 60-year-old man on Wednesday walked into the police post at the Crossings Republik Township and told police that his wife committed suicide by hanging herself and also killed their 14-year-old Labrador.

Madhusudhan Siddhanti, who hails from Karnataka, said that they were childless even after 30 years of marriage and were facing financial crisis, which allegedly led his wife Karuna to take the extreme step. The 52-year-old deceased woman allegedly wrote a suicide note on the wall of the drawing room in which she stated that the house was ‘haunted’ and has allegedly blamed an official of a Delhi-based firm as the person responsible for her death. Siddhanti claimed that the note on the wall was written by his wife Karuna.

“I was facing Rs 12 lakh cheque bounce case and had the first hearing at a Delhi court on Tuesday. I did not go as we both feared that I would get arrested. The case was filed as I could not honour my commitment to the firm. Later, when I was sleeping, my wife hanged herself and also killed our dog who was like our son,” said Siddhanti, an advertising consultant.

“I remained with my wife’s body for the entire night and also roamed outside several times. I also tried committing suicide through various means, but could not muster enough courage to kill myself,” he said.

Siddhanti on Wednesday approached the police about the death of his wife and the dog.

“He came to our police post around 1pm and described the events that took place in his flat. We rushed and found the dead woman on the dining table and the dog lying in a pool of blood on a sofa. We have sent the bodies for postmortem to know the exact cause of their deaths,” said Manisha Singh, circle officer (city I).

Siddhanti was later taken to Vijay Nagar police station by the police as they suspected that he may try to harm himself after the events which took place at his flat since Tuesday evening.

The couple had purchased this flat in 2010, but due to financial crisis had to sell it out in 2012. Since then, they had been living as tenants.

“The house is haunted and it has robbed us of happiness, our finances and everything that we both had in life,” Siddhanti said. The couple was paying rent of Rs 17,500 for the flat, but he could hardly manage Rs 30,000-35,000 per month as a consultant.

“Karuna and I shared a deep and loving bond despite the fact that we had no children,” Siddhanti said.

The police are now trying to verify whether the incident is a case of suicide or murder. “We will question Siddhanti and also take the help of the postmortem and forensic reports,” Singh said.