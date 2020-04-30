Government’ social (network) spin to PSAs

delhi

The government is connecting with Gen Y in a language they speak, and on mediums they prefer. Memos and circulars are a thing of the past as these bodies have tapped into the strengths of social media. Witty hashtags, concise visuals and newsy infographics have taken over, flooding popular social networking sites with news you can use.

MyGov, an independent government body, is capitalizing on this trend to create interest around various policies, especially those surrounding coronavirus pandemic. “In today’s times, you can’t expect people to log into a website; you have to go and communicate to where the people are. You have to talk to them in the language that works on those platforms. They don’t want gyan, they want crisp messaging. We share our content with other departments so that it can be repurposed and shared. The idea is to involve as many people as possible so that it becomes a citizen’s movement,” says Abhishek Singh, CEO, MyGov.

The body roped in Indian cricketers and launched a campaign, #TheMaskForce to make people understand the importance of wearing a mask in helping curb the spread of coronavirus. Another campaign, #SetuMeraBodyguard, has actor Ajay Devgn backing the government’s Aarogya Setu app which gives timely updates, tips and instructions in the fight against coronavirus. “We have leveraged all platforms and even started a chatbot on WhatsApp. We are on apps like Facebook Messenger, Instagram, Telegram, TikTok and Helo. Some of these apps have surprised us in terms of their reach. More people have watched Mann ki Baat on Helo than on YouTube,” he informs.

Nothing beats the original track, plus we have a bias as we feature in it. 😃#Masakali2https://t.co/2t0MT0JijR — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) April 10, 2020

Another government undertaking, DMRC (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation), has been keeping commuters and users engaged through playlists and topical visuals. Viral trends are also taken into consideration while designing the posts. Their take on the remix of the Masakali song received rave reviews. “On one side our campaigns have focused on what DMRC is doing during these days and on the other, we have tried to interact with people through quiz shows, interesting trivia etc. Our campaigns have received tremendous response from the people and response has been overwhelmingly positive,” says Anuj Dayal, Executive Director, Corporate Communication, DMRC.

