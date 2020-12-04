Govt intensifies awareness drive on hepatitis

delhi

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 21:18 IST

With the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic affecting over 586,000 persons and killing almost 9,500 people, the Delhi government in association with the autonomous Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) conducted a campaign on Friday to make people aware of blood-borne hepatitis on the 23rd Hepatitis Day.

Hepatitis is an inflammatory condition of the liver, which if not treated can lead to cirrhosis or scarring, thereby reducing liver function.

“We also need to ensure serious efforts are being taken to deal with hepatitis-like diseases. Hence, it would be useful to include it in the school curriculum to create health awareness from childhood, and pay special attention to our body and mind along with physical and economic matters,” said deputy chief minister and education minister Manish Sisodia, who was present at an event to mark the day at the Delhi secretariat.

The event, held virtually, was attended by 700 students from 31 schools.

The minister extended his compliments to ILBS director Dr Shiv Kumar Sarin and his team for their untiring efforts towards prevention, cure and creating mass awareness on viral hepatitis.

“The health department and the team of ILBS have fought vigorously against hepatitis for 23 years. Phase-1 of HEPiSCHOOL programme in cooperation with the education department was launched last year to further spread awareness in schools, through various health talks. Due to this, many lives have been saved,” said Sisodia.

At the event, Phase -2 of the HEPiSCHOOL programme was launched to further intensify awareness in schools.