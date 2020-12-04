e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 04, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Govt intensifies awareness drive on hepatitis

Govt intensifies awareness drive on hepatitis

delhi Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 21:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

With the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic affecting over 586,000 persons and killing almost 9,500 people, the Delhi government in association with the autonomous Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) conducted a campaign on Friday to make people aware of blood-borne hepatitis on the 23rd Hepatitis Day.

Hepatitis is an inflammatory condition of the liver, which if not treated can lead to cirrhosis or scarring, thereby reducing liver function.

“We also need to ensure serious efforts are being taken to deal with hepatitis-like diseases. Hence, it would be useful to include it in the school curriculum to create health awareness from childhood, and pay special attention to our body and mind along with physical and economic matters,” said deputy chief minister and education minister Manish Sisodia, who was present at an event to mark the day at the Delhi secretariat.

The event, held virtually, was attended by 700 students from 31 schools.

The minister extended his compliments to ILBS director Dr Shiv Kumar Sarin and his team for their untiring efforts towards prevention, cure and creating mass awareness on viral hepatitis.

“The health department and the team of ILBS have fought vigorously against hepatitis for 23 years. Phase-1 of HEPiSCHOOL programme in cooperation with the education department was launched last year to further spread awareness in schools, through various health talks. Due to this, many lives have been saved,” said Sisodia.

At the event, Phase -2 of the HEPiSCHOOL programme was launched to further intensify awareness in schools.

top news
AT HTLS 2020, Nirmala Sitharaman says MSP for farm produce will continue
AT HTLS 2020, Nirmala Sitharaman says MSP for farm produce will continue
‘With Covid-19 vaccine coming, economic recovery will gain traction’: FM
‘With Covid-19 vaccine coming, economic recovery will gain traction’: FM
Army chief’s visit to Saudi, UAE is attempt to boost security cooperation
Army chief’s visit to Saudi, UAE is attempt to boost security cooperation
‘#Ratsniffed’: Vaughan questions use of concussion substitute by India
‘#Ratsniffed’: Vaughan questions use of concussion substitute by India
HTLS 2020: ‘Burden of looking after old people crippling,’ says Dr David Sinclair
HTLS 2020: ‘Burden of looking after old people crippling,’ says Dr David Sinclair
India begins talks with Luxembourg firm on cold chain for Covid vaccine
India begins talks with Luxembourg firm on cold chain for Covid vaccine
ED seizes Vijay Mallya’s assets worth 1.6 million euros in France
ED seizes Vijay Mallya’s assets worth 1.6 million euros in France
India’s economy in better state now? FM Nirmala on Covid recovery #HTLS2020
India’s economy in better state now? FM Nirmala on Covid recovery #HTLS2020
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In