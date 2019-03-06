Govt launches One Delhi app, promises seamless commuting on Metro, buses

The Delhi government on Tuesday launched a common mobility mobile application, ‘One Delhi’, which will allow users to plan their journey on the Delhi Metro as well as all state-run buses.

Launching the ‘One Delhi’ app, transport minister Kailash Gahlot said the service would allow people to learn bus routes, timings and real-time arrival, instead of waiting endlessly at stops for a bus to arrive.

“The app will be a universal journey planner for Delhi commuters with several remarkable features. Users can access

real-time arrival of all cluster buses at any bus stop and static data of the DTC (Delhi Transport Corporation) buses. To make travel easier in Delhi, the app will allow users to access all bus stops, bus and Metro routes, fares, expected time of arrival of Metro trains at a particular station,” he said.

Jasmine Shah, vice-chairman of Dialogue and Development Commission, said soon, the app will also have features such as the total time taken on Metro or on buses to reach a destination.

“Just like ‘One’ common mobility card, the One Delhi app will significantly enable a seamless experience on Delhi’s public transport system. In addition, government has plans to add new features to the app soon such as the recharge of the ‘One’ card and integrated multimodal journey planning across buses and the Metro. This app is currently available for android users and will be developed for Apple phones soon,” Shah said.

When asked about the government’s Poochho app which has seen a lukewarm response despite multiple relaunches, the minister said the ‘One Delhi’ app is an “upgraded” and “refined” version of the old app.

“Delhi government is in the process of augmenting the fleet of buses by adding 3,000 more buses,” Gahlot said.

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 00:57 IST