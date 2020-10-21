e-paper
Govt orders installation of CCTV cameras at labour offices

Govt orders installation of CCTV cameras at labour offices

delhi Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 23:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A day after he expressed concerns over the state of affairs at the construction labour welfare board offices across the 11 revenue districts in the national capital, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia Wednesday issued directions for the installation of CCTV cameras in each of these offices.

Sisodia had taken over the labour portfolio from minister Gopal Rai last week and had announced that one million constriction workers will be registered under the welfare board in the coming months. Currently, around 52,000 construction are registered and around 66,000 are awaiting verification of their applications. Registration in the board entitles construction workers to financial and other benefits in times of need -- ranging from medical aid, expenses to cover deaths and marriages in the family, and also to tackle unforeseen circumstances such as the Covid-19 lockdown.

“Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, on the basis of his surprise inspection of labour offices, ordered the installation of CCTV cameras at every district labour office building,” said a statement issued by his office.

It further said, “Display boards will be put up outside each labour office clearly explaining process of registration and verification to construction workers. The government has a no-tolerance policy towards any discrepancy that hinders welfare of construction workers.”

The order also said that labour commissioners have been directed to conduct surprise checks with the help of police and anti-corruption branch officials to do away with touts.

