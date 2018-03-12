Govt puts on hold plan to cancel ration cards

The Delhi government has ordered the food and civil supplies department to stop cancellation of existing ration cards and immediately put on hold the process of making new ones till further orders.

The directive came from food and civil supplies minister Imran Hussain after complaints from NGOs and MLAs about alleged violation of the law by the officials.

Hussain also said his approval should be sought in case of any urgency for the deletion or addition of names.

Food department officials had told Hindustan Times on March 10 that four lakh card holders were facing the risk of cancellation as data showed that the beneficiaries had not collected their ration for the past two months.

The process to cancel cards was to be initiated against those who have not been collecting ration for three months at a stretch. But before doing that, the department was to serve notices.

In his order, the minister said it had been brought to his notice by MLAs, NGOs and public that many names had been deleted and several thousand added.

The order dated March 10 said that according to complaints, several thousand ration cards were made in the last 2-3 months without issuance of notice, house verification and survey and due opportunity of being heard.

“It is being alleged that food and civil supply department is not following proper procedure in the process of addition and deletion of names in ration cards and is acting in an arbitrary and malafide manner,” Hussain said in the communiqué sent to the department.

“In view of these complaints, it is directed that the process of cancellation of existing ration cards and of making new ration cards may be stopped herewith immediately till further orders,” the minister said.

Responding to the allegations, food commissioner, KR Meena said: “All rules are being followed. The food supply officer has powers to issue or cancel ration cards if required. But now, as desired, we will take the minister’s approval in this connection.”

There are 2,254 fair price shops in the city where foodgrains are distributed to card holders at subsidised rates.

Earlier this month, the Delhi government had approved the doorstep delivery of ration scheme, and sent it to lieutenant governor Anil Baijal for his approval.