Govt to act against hoarding of tomatoes, onions

Food and civil supplies minister Imran Hussain on Monday directed agencies concerned to take effective action against hoarding of onions and tomatoes, the retail prices of which have increased soared over the past 10 days.

During a review meeting, agencies such as the food and civil supplies department, APMC, NAFED, Mother Dairy and Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation informed the minister that the retail prices were likely to stabilise soon.

“Officers present in the meeting informed that the recent rise in retail prices of tomatoes is due to rains in the hilly states of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and NCR regions. Bulk of the tomatoes in Delhi comes from hilly states during this period,” read a statement issued by the Delhi government. “It was informed that they are stable and NAFED has stocked sufficient quantities of onion, which are being released through Mother Dairy/Safal outlets daily...”

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 02:15 IST