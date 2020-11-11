HC angry over delay in Chandni Chowk redevelopment

delhi

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 23:52 IST

The Delhi high court on Wednesday expressed its displeasure with various authorities, including the Delhi government’s public works department (PWD) and the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC), handling the revamp work of the Chandni Chowk area, for their failure to address the delay in completing the work on time. It also rejected a plea by Delhi Gurdwara Sikh Management Committee (DSGMC) to allow parking near the Sis Ganj Gurdwara for devotees, while stating that if a policy has been put in place by the government, then it cannot be changed for anyone.

A bench of justice Hima Kohli and justice Subramonium Prasad said the area near the gurdwara has been made pedestrian only. The bench said there is no question of allowing personal vehicles in the area, even though advocate Jasmeet Singh, appearing for the DSGMC, told the court that the restrictions were causing difficulties for devotees especially pilgrims who would come on the occasion of the 400th anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

“If it is a matter of policy and if the authorities have taken a decision to not allow parking, including those of pilgrims, then there cannot be any exception for anyone,” the bench said.

The court was hearing a bunch of pleas in connection with the redevelopment of the Chandni Chowk area, including a suo motu petition initiated by the court on the basis of news reports that the project has been derailed. On October 8, the court had taken cognizance of the “pathetic condition of the area”, as show in photographs in news reports, while directed the high court registry to file a public interest litigation.

On Wednesday, advocate Naushad Ahmed Khan, additional standing counsel of the Delhi government, representing the PWD, told the court that he had filed a status report a day before but it has not been taken on record. As per that report, work was delayed because of encroachments, including a temple, in Chandni Chowk.

He told the court that the main stretch of the market has been completed and only certain intersections remain to be finished while adding that work would be completed by December 31. He urged the court that even the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NrDMC) should be made a party to the case.

Following this, the court directed the civic body to be impleaded as a party while also asking all local bodies, including the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) and the Delhi traffic police to file their respective status reports, indicating the work pending at their ends.

The DJB, DUSIB, traffic police and the SRDC refused comment on the matter.

The court also noted in its order, “Though notices were issued to several authorities, not even one of them have filed their status reports much less coming prepared to the court with instructions”.

PWD engineer-in-chief Shashi Kant also refused comment on the matter.

The high court had decided to initiate the PIL for remedying at the earliest the “complete apathy and mismanagement on the part of the authorities and the stakeholders”.

The news reports had stated that the pedestrianisation of the road between the Red Fort intersection and Fatehpuri Masjid in Chandni Chowk, has been derailed. The court had also noted that the photographs, accompanying the news reports, indicated that stones and garbage were strewn all over, bollards broken and the footpaths dug up.

“We want that the work of redevelopment should be completed at the earliest. We have requested the contractor and the PWD to expedite work at night, which they would start from Wednesday and the north MCD should remove all encroachments that are delaying the completion of the project,” said Sanjay Bhargava, President, Chandni Chowk Traders Association.