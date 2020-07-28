e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / HC pulls up DU for lack of preparation regarding exams for differently abled students

HC pulls up DU for lack of preparation regarding exams for differently abled students

delhi Updated: Jul 28, 2020 23:54 IST
Richa Banka
Richa Banka
Hindustantimes
         

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday pulled up the Delhi University for its lack of preparation and facilities, including the arrangement of scribes and CSE Centres, for differently abled students to facilitate them to appear in the Open Book Examinations (OBE) for final-year undergraduate courses.

“This is how you are concerned about the career of differently abled students who have to appear for final-year exams. We are aware of the challenge to UGC guidelines that is before the Supreme Court. But we will surely ask questions about your preparation for the exams,” a bench comprising justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad said.

“I am sure DU is cognisant of the fact that the career of students is at stake, how can you be so slow,” Justice Kohli asked the university.

The court sought to know how many students in the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) category have applied to take exams through Common Service (CSE) Centers, which have been set up to provide services to students who do not have the infrastructure to attend OBE.

The counsel appearing for the University said he would require time to get the details.

The court was hearing a plea by a law student Prateek Sharma and the National Federation of Blind through a senior advocate SK Rungta seeking to set up effective mechanisms for visually impaired and specially abled students so that educational instructions can be imparted to them properly via the online mode of teaching during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Appearing for one of the petitioners, senior advocate Rungta told the court that about 200 students could not appear for the mock test because of lack of assisting devices, reading material and scribes. He said when colleges were informed about the need for writing scribes, one of the principals said they could not provide them without knowing the health status of the student during the pandemic.

The high court sought to know whether the claim of petitioners was true while noting that the Ministry of Human Resource Development and the Ministry of Electronics and Technology were earlier directed to file affidavits about the CSE centres and their preparation, including the availability of scribes.

“However, the affidavit filed by the Ministry of Electronics and Technology is silent on the number of non-functional CSE centres”, the bench said, adding that the issue of absence of infrastructure at the centres is yet to be addressed. It said despite directions, DU has not filed its affidavit in the matter and sought time to do so.

“It is important for us to know that if the students who have asked for scribes will be able to interact with them two days before the exams,” the bench said while noting the submission of senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who appeared for Sharma, that as per the varsity’s guidelines, scribes will be given to the students before the exams to check for suitability.

The high court asked the representative of CSE Academy, which has an agreement with DU to help the varsity in conducting the OBE, to be present before it on July 30, to know how many CSE centres across the country are situated in metropolitan and rural areas.

It also sought to know that out of 2,75 lakh students who have applied for OBE, how many have asked for the services of CSE centres and how many reside in remote places.

DU’s professor Anil Aneja, who handles the issues of PwD students at DU, said that students had to buy assistant devices on their own but they have not received any request for reimbursements.

The matter will be now heard on July 30.

top news
LAC row: Disengagement of troops at most locations complete, claims China
LAC row: Disengagement of troops at most locations complete, claims China
ED summons Ashok Gehlot’s brother, asks him to appear within 24 hours
ED summons Ashok Gehlot’s brother, asks him to appear within 24 hours
Five Rafale jets to land today
Five Rafale jets to land today
Rajasthan impasse continues as Ashok Gehlot pushes for session
Rajasthan impasse continues as Ashok Gehlot pushes for session
India to export 40 million surgical masks, 2 million medical goggles every month
India to export 40 million surgical masks, 2 million medical goggles every month
Air pollution cuts Indians’ life expectancy by 5.2 years: Report
Air pollution cuts Indians’ life expectancy by 5.2 years: Report
Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms
Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms
Watch: Indian Army neutralizes 2 live bombs in a controlled explosion in J&K
Watch: Indian Army neutralizes 2 live bombs in a controlled explosion in J&K
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 TestsIndia-ChinaDelhi Covid-19Covid-19RBSE 10th Result 2020Check RBSE 10th Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In