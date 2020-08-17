e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / HC to hear Rajdhani school principal’s bail plea on September 3

HC to hear Rajdhani school principal’s bail plea on September 3

delhi Updated: Aug 17, 2020 23:17 IST
Richa Banka
Richa Banka
Hindustantimes
         

The Delhi High Court on Monday said that it would hear the bail application of Rajdhani Public School principal Faisal Farooq, one of the persons accused of orchestrating the north-east Delhi riots, on September 3 while noting that the controversy as to who would represent the Delhi Police been settled after the appointment of six Special Public Prosecutors (SPPs) on July 30.

Justice Suresh Kait, while hearing a plea by the city police challenging the bail granted to Farooq, was informed by advocate Rajat Nair, appearing for the police, that the L-G had appointed six SPPs on July 30. The court had earlier said that it would examine the question as to whether the public prosecutors could be appointed by the L-G without the aid of the Council of Ministers of the Delhi government.

On Monday, Nair also told the court that the July 2 order which vacated the stay on Farooq’s release had been stayed by the Supreme Court. Following his submission, the court posted the matter for September 3.

On an earlier occasion, the hearing had seen the exchange of words between solicitor general Tushar Mehta and the Delhi government standing counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra who submitted that the Central government had no power to file this petition against the June 20 order of the trial court granting Farooq bail.

Later, ASG Aman Lekhi had appeared in place of the SG who submitted that “out of disgust”, he sought permission to withdraw his name from the petition.

The police had charge-sheeted 18 people in connection to the riots that broke out at Rajdhani Public School, while naming its principal Farooq for hatching a conspiracy to precipitate and aggravate riots, in and around the school.

Police claimed in the charge sheet that an analysis of Farooq’s call details suggested that the had links with prominent members of the Popular Front of India, the Pinjra Tod group, Jamia Coordination Committee, Hazrat Nizamuddin Markaz and some fundamental Muslim clerics, including in Deoband, which indicated the depth of the conspiracy.

top news
Donald Trump’s plane nearly hit by small drone: Reports
Donald Trump’s plane nearly hit by small drone: Reports
US using national security as excuse to bring down non-American companies: China
US using national security as excuse to bring down non-American companies: China
In first meet after border row, India-Nepal decide to accelerate projects
In first meet after border row, India-Nepal decide to accelerate projects
Music legend Pandit Jasraj passes away at 90
Music legend Pandit Jasraj passes away at 90
Three hurt as man sets fire to a car after locking them in it in Andhra’s Vijayawada
Three hurt as man sets fire to a car after locking them in it in Andhra’s Vijayawada
At India-Japan Summit next month, Modi and Abe to sign off on key military pact
At India-Japan Summit next month, Modi and Abe to sign off on key military pact
Contempt action sought against Swara Bhasker for Ayodhya judgment remarks
Contempt action sought against Swara Bhasker for Ayodhya judgment remarks
Trump vs Biden | How USA elects President; differences with Indian poll system
Trump vs Biden | How USA elects President; differences with Indian poll system
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesBaramulla EncounterIndia, Nepal MeetingIndia Covid-19 TallyAnkita LokhandeSushant Singh RajputNishikant Kamat dies

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In