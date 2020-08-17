HC to hear Rajdhani school principal’s bail plea on September 3

delhi

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 23:17 IST

The Delhi High Court on Monday said that it would hear the bail application of Rajdhani Public School principal Faisal Farooq, one of the persons accused of orchestrating the north-east Delhi riots, on September 3 while noting that the controversy as to who would represent the Delhi Police been settled after the appointment of six Special Public Prosecutors (SPPs) on July 30.

Justice Suresh Kait, while hearing a plea by the city police challenging the bail granted to Farooq, was informed by advocate Rajat Nair, appearing for the police, that the L-G had appointed six SPPs on July 30. The court had earlier said that it would examine the question as to whether the public prosecutors could be appointed by the L-G without the aid of the Council of Ministers of the Delhi government.

On Monday, Nair also told the court that the July 2 order which vacated the stay on Farooq’s release had been stayed by the Supreme Court. Following his submission, the court posted the matter for September 3.

On an earlier occasion, the hearing had seen the exchange of words between solicitor general Tushar Mehta and the Delhi government standing counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra who submitted that the Central government had no power to file this petition against the June 20 order of the trial court granting Farooq bail.

Later, ASG Aman Lekhi had appeared in place of the SG who submitted that “out of disgust”, he sought permission to withdraw his name from the petition.

The police had charge-sheeted 18 people in connection to the riots that broke out at Rajdhani Public School, while naming its principal Farooq for hatching a conspiracy to precipitate and aggravate riots, in and around the school.

Police claimed in the charge sheet that an analysis of Farooq’s call details suggested that the had links with prominent members of the Popular Front of India, the Pinjra Tod group, Jamia Coordination Committee, Hazrat Nizamuddin Markaz and some fundamental Muslim clerics, including in Deoband, which indicated the depth of the conspiracy.