Heat and humidity high, rain expected on Sunday night in Delhi

A fresh western disturbance is likely to trigger some rain in Delhi from Sunday night. This would also help in bringing down the day temperature by at least five degrees by Monday.

“We are expecting moderate rain on Monday. Even though Delhi will start receiving rains from Sunday night onwards, the main rainfall activity is expected on Monday. Intermittent rainfall could continue till Tuesday morning after which the sky will remain cloudy,” said a senior official of the regional weather forecasting centre in Delhi.

The rainfall will help to bring down the temperature from 40 degrees Celsius to around 34 degrees by Tuesday.

The mercury had been rising over the past one week after the effects of cyclone Vayu faded. On Saturday, the day temperature at Safdarjung was recorded to be 40.3°C, two degrees above normal. At Palam, it was 42.4°C.

“A fresh western disturbance is, however, on the way and is likely to hit Delhi from Sunday night. Also as monsoon is approaching nearer, easterly winds are blowing which are bringing in moisture. Together these two – the western disturbance and moisture from easterly winds – will trigger rain in Delhi,” said the weather official.

On Saturday, monsoon winds covered some portions of west Uttar Pradesh.

First Published: Jun 23, 2019 05:35 IST