Heroin worth Rs 50 lakh recovered in Delhi, 5 arrested

Pursuing a drug trail since December, Delhi Police’s crime branch has arrested five people and recovered a total of 990 grams of heroin from them in the last 75 days, police said on Monday.

The total worth of the heroin recovered by the narcotic cell of the crime branch is Rs 50 lakh, police said. The series of arrests began on December 20 when a tip-off led to the arrest of an alleged drug peddler, Pankaj, near Burari. He was found to be carrying 210 grams of heroin, said AK Singla, additional commissioner of police (crime branch). Pankaj allegedly said he was getting the drugs from a woman named Baazi who lives in Bareilly. The police began tracking Baazi, but without success. Instead, police ended up nabbing Baazi’s son-in-law, who too was into drug dealing, police said.

The son-in-law, Iqbal Ali, was arrested from Wazirabad on January 29 and 280 grams of the drug allegedly seized from him.

On February 27, the team arrested Sarwar Ali, a drug dealer from near Nigam Bodh Ghat. Ali’s questioning helped police reach Baazi. Besides Baazi, police held another alleged peddler, Pradeep Dabas.

