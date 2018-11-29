‘Humiliated’ domestic help, 2 others slit throat of 92-year-old Delhi man, kill him

A 92-year-old man was killed and his daughter-in-law was critically injured, allegedly by their recently employed domestic help and his two friends, at their home in Molarband Extension near Badarpur on Wednesday morning.

The family had employed the help a month ago but had not got his police verification done, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said the suspects were apprehended in the afternoon from Ballabgarh railway station when they were heading to their native place in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. Police are verifying their age after the trio said they were juveniles.

DCP Biswal said the help told them he was annoyed with the family because they had refused to allow his two friends, who had come from Ujjain two days ago, to stay in their home.

“His two friends had spent a night at Tughlaqabad railway station after they were evicted from the house. The domestic help and his friends felt humiliated and they planned to rob the house. On Monday night, he helped his friends sneak in. They killed the man but could not succeed in their robbery plan because the main door was locked and the keys were with his employer,” said Biswal. A case of murder and attempt to murder was registered at the Badarpur police station.

Police said the accused first slit the throat of the elderly man, Chandra Bhan, while he was sleeping on his bed. When his daughter-in-law, Saroj Garg, 55, went to check on him, the trio tried to strangle her with an iron wire. She suffered injuries around her neck.

The accused fled when the woman’s son, Kapil Garg,36, came running after hearing her screams. Three CCTV cameras installed outside the house captured them fleeing.

Bhan’s 58-year-old son Surendra Kumar said his father lived on the ground floor and the others on the first floor. The help was employed as a caretaker for Bhan and lived in his room.

Kumar said around 7.30 am on Wednesday, his wife Saroj opened the main door’s lock and went out to drop their grandson, Arnabh,7, at the bus stop. When she returned, she found the door latched from inside even though she had left it open. The help opened it after she repeatedly knocked and called out his name several times.

“He looked nervous when my wife asked him about the delay. She felt something amiss and went to my father’s room to check on him. My father was on the bed and his face was covered with a quilt, which made my wife more suspicious. She removed the quilt and found his throat slit and blood around his body,” said Kumar.

Whe Saroj saw the help’s two friends in the room, she tried to raise an alarm. The trio overpowered her, put an iron wire around her neck and began throttling her. Saroj tried to free herself screamed for help.

“My son Kapil rushed downstairs where he saw his mother being attacked by the three boys. When he raised an alarm, they rushed out,” said Kumar, who uses a stick to walk because of a knee problem.

Police rushed Bhan and Saroj to a hospital where Bhan was declared brought dead.

The family employed the help on the reference of their former house help from Ujjain, Vijay, who had quit six months ago. They suspected Vijay’s role, saying Bhan often reprimanded him for not doing his work properly.

“Vijay had a heated argument with my father before he left the job. We have a feeling Vijay deliberately sent his friends to kill all of us,” he added.

First Published: Nov 29, 2018 10:41 IST