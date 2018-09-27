Husband, friends nabbed for killing sisters in outer Delhi

Delhi Police on Wednesday said they had solved the double murders of two sisters whose decomposed bodies were found in a drain in Holambi Khurd on Sunday.

Police arrested the husband of the elder sister, Rukhsar, and his two friends. The three had allegedly drugged and then strangled the two women before throwing their bodies into the drain, said police.

The arrested men are Gulshan alias Lucky,34, and his two friends who go by their single names Prem,31, and Shivam,20. Lucky is a driver while Shivam is pursuing his bachelor in computer application.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur said Lucky planned the killings because he wanted to take revenge on his wife, who left him around nine months ago and was living with her parents in Seelampur.

The couple had an interfaith love marriage. Rukhsar was Lucky’s second wife. “Lucky was unhappy with Rukhsar because he did not like her job. The couple often had altercations over the issue. When Rukhsar left him, he decided to kill her,” said a police officer associated with the case.

As per the plan, the officer said, Lucky called Rukhsar posing as an employer and asked her to come for an interview in Model Town. He sent Shivam to bring her from Kashmere Gate. Shivam met Rukhsar and her sister, Naveela, and made them sit in his car. Lucky and Prem followed the car on their bike.

“The two sister fell unconscious after Shivam offered them a spiked drink in the car. He stopped the car in Samaipur Badli area where the three strangled the two sisters and later threw their bodies in Holambi Khurd drain,” said the officer, adding the three were arrested from outer Delhi.

