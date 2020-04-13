In areas where social distancing not followed, shops to shut early

delhi

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 23:26 IST

At several places across the city where the police have received complaints of residents not following social distancing, shopkeepers have been instructed by the police to shut retail shops by 6pm. Retail shop owners in different parts of the city said they were instructed by the police to close shop before the evening rush.

Senior Delhi police officers said that police stations across the city are discussing with market welfare associations the different ways to prevent crowding, such as closing early or allowing shops to open at different times of the day. The police are yet to issue a formal order to implement this across the city.

Several shopkeepers said they started closing early on the police’s orders, while some said they were doing so on their own. Raj Arora, who owns a grocery store in East of Kailash, which has three containment zones (areas sealed to contain the spread of Covid-19) around, said they were closing their shop before 6pm. “In the evening, the queues get longer. We were told to maintain social distancing norms by the local police else we could be booked. After some areas were sealed, it was decided that we will open the shops only till 3pm to restrict the movement of those who come out in the evening,” Arora said.

In nearby Kailash Colony and Greater Kailash-I M-block markets also, retailers said that two days ago, the area station house officer had asked them to shut shop by 6pm, as some crowding was observed around that time. “More movement was seen on the streets and the market around 6pm when people would just come out to get supplies. The two provisional stores and even vegetable vendors in the market now shut down by that time,” said Rajendra Sharda, president, GK-1 M-block market.

Joint commissioner of police(southern range) Devesh Srivastava said the police are in touch with all market welfare associations. “We will ensure that people have access to essential items. At many places such as in Govindpuri, the market welfare association told us that they would decide the timings to open shops. They have assured us that they would do it in a staggered manner. Many other market associations have come up with their own ways of ensuring social distancing.”

The police said they are focusing on social distancing at market places. Two station house officers were on Friday transferred from their post for failing to ensure social distancing.

In north Delhi’s Ashok Vihar also, grocery store owners have decided to shut down early. “There was a lot of movement in the evening and hence the police asked us to close early. We have been closing down by 4pm for the past week,” Sandeep Bhatia, a shopowner in phase-2 Ashok Vihar, said.

Several shopkeepers said that while they have been following orders, they are at the receiving end from both the police and the residents. Amit Dudeja, who owns a department store near Tara Apartments, Alaknanda, said that despite the circles drawn on the ground that designate waiting spots, people do not follow the rules of social distancing.

“The police lodged a case against me last week for the same even though I had been following all the steps. It was just that people were not standing the way they were supposed to in the queue. Since then I decided to down my shutters by 3pm. Most people come to the market in the evening just to get out of their homes for which we have to pay a price,” Dudeja said.

In places like Nabi Karim and Chandni Mahal, which have been declared containment zones, the police are allowing shops to open for three hours in the morning and the evening. Deputy commissioner of police (Central) Sanjay Bhatia said, “ The staggered timings are only for areas in containment zones. We are doing this to ensure social distancing. At the same time, we will ensure that people are not deprived of essential goods.”

Senior government and police officers said that they have discussed different ways in which other countries have managed crowding at markets. If the number of cases continues to rise, the state government and police could issue gender-based lockdown rules such as allowing only men and women to shop on different days. In Peru and Italy, the government has ordered men to leave the house three days while allowing women to leave the other three.

But several senior officers, who spoke to HT on condition on anonymity, said it was too early to even suggest such rules because the volume of cases in Delhi is comparatively lower than the cities of such countries.

GOVERNMENT ON SOCIAL DISTANCING AT WHOLESALE MARKETS

Development Minister of Delhi Gopal Rai on Monday held a meeting with the members of the market associations of seven wholesale markets of Delhi. The government in a press statement said they have implemented an odd-even policy in the markets to avoid crowding.

“...The odd-even scheme will allow sale at odd-numbered platforms in each shed on dates ending with 1, 3, 5, 7, and 9 and even-numbered platforms on dates ending with 0, 2, 4, 6 and 8...The government has also directed a change in the timings... Vegetable markets will be open from 6am to 11am and fruit markets will be open from 2pm to 6 pm. The entry to these markets will be allowed only through coupons...” Rai said.