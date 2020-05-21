In the past week, Delhi got nine new containment zones, nine were de-sealed

Updated: May 21, 2020 23:16 IST

In the last one week, Delhi witnessed sealing of nine areas as Covid-19 containment zones even as nine other sealed zones witnessed scaling down of containment efforts, government data showed.

Between May 14 and Thursday, the Capital saw an increase in the number of fresh cases from 7,998 to 11,088, but the numbers pertaining to active Covid-19 cases witnessed a marginal increase from 5,034 to 5,720, suggesting a decent rate of people recovering from the disease, say experts.

Active Covid-19 cases are calculated after deducting the total number of people who have recovered, discharged from hospital and deaths from the cumulative figure of fresh cases recorded.

For this one week period, Delhi recorded a recovery rate of around 76 people per 100 fresh cases against the all-India average of 55 people per 100 fresh cases, data extracted from Delhi government dashboard and records of Union ministry of health showed. During the period, the death toll increased from 106 to 176, the government records showed.

According to Jugal Kishore, head of the community medicines department in Safdarjung Hospital, it is a good strategy on part of the Delhi government to scale down restrictions in parts of the city where the caseload is low but also, simultaneously, sealing areas that are assessed as potential Covid-clusters.

“It is clear that Covid is there to stay and the lockdown cannot be imposed indefinitely. So, regular assessment of the containment zones and other high caseload areas which can potentially qualify to be sealed as containment zones is a good strategy. Also, the data pertaining to the period (May 14-21) show good results in terms of recovery of people from the disease,” said Kishore.

In the last one week the Delhi government “de-contained” sealed areas in Block 34 of Trilokpuri, Israel Camp in Rangpuri, K2 block in Nihal Vihar, Oberoi Apartment in central Delhi, G1 block in Mansarovar Garden, Lane 14 in Kalyanpuri, three lanes in D-block of Sangam Vihar, Deenpur Village and Shahjahanabad Society in Dwarka.

“For scaling down containment efforts, it is mandatory that no case is recorded in a containment zone for at least 28 days. Even if one case comes up on the 27th day, the counting begins afresh,” said Rahul Singh, district magistrate (south-west).

Between May 14 and 21, containment zones were added in F block of Dakshinpuri, the main road of Zamroodpur, three separate pockets in Jahangirpuri, Dhobiwali Gully in Azadpur, Chandrashekhar Azad Colony in Wazirpur Industrial Area, BB block in Shalimar Bagh and C block of Sultanpuri.

“Containment zones were added only when cluster cases were recorded in certain pockets,” said B M Mishra, district magistrate (south)

On Tuesday, Delhi’s health secretary Padmini Singla, sent letters to all district magistrates in which she red-flagged the fact that the number of containment zones were going down even as Covid-19 cases in the city rose exponentially.

An order issued by Singla on Tuesday, which HT has seen, directed the district magistrates to reconsider fresh assessment of Covid-19 cases in their revenue districts and create containment zones “as per guidelines” of the Union health ministry if needed.

Containment zones are sealed areas where residents are not allowed to venture out, they are subjected to regular screening and community testing for symptomatic people, high contact tracing, regular sanitisation, door-to-door health checks and doorstep delivery of essential goods, even as the rest of the city witnesses phased revival of business and commerce activities.