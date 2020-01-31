In view of polls, extra security to be deployed in Shaheen Bagh

delhi

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 23:34 IST

The Election Commission of India (EC), in an in-depth meeting with Delhi’s chief electoral officer (CEO), decided on deploying extra security personnel at Shaheen Bagh, where people have been protesting against the newly-passed citizenship amendment act (CAA) to ensure peaceful polling in the area on February 8.

“We already conducted an assessment of the area with the police. It was assessed that while there was no imminent danger as such, extra deployment will ensure smooth and peaceful conduct of election,” said a senior official, who did not wish to be named.

With one major road being blocked by the sit-in, the state election office has planned alternate routes to reach the polling booths on that side.

Shaheen Bagh falls in the Okhla assembly constituency.