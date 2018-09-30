Indian Army officer charged with raping domestic help, abetting husband’s suicide

An Indian Army officer posted in Delhi Cantonment has been charged with raping his domestic help and driving her husband to suicide, police said on Sunday.

A complaint was filed against the Major on September 25 after the woman’s husband committed suicide at the servant’s quarters of the officer’s home on July 12. The Indian Express reported the woman has alleged the officer raped her repeatedly and beat up her and her husband.

She went to live with her in-laws’ after the alleged assaults but her husband stayed back. She alleged the officer called her later in July to say that her husband had hanged himself. She approached police and then a Delhi court, the Express report said.

The officer has on the court’s order been charged with rape, molestation, criminal intimidation and causing hurt, said Delhi Police.

First Published: Sep 30, 2018 12:17 IST