Indian travelling from Iraq on docs of a wanted man booked

delhi

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 02:52 IST

A 20-year-old man from Hyderabad who had arrived at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport from Iraq on Saturday was caught by the immigration department for allegedly travelling using the boarding pass of a man wanted by the Mumbai police’s anti-terror squad. Officials said that a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued against the man on whose boarding pass the 20-year-old man had come to the country.

The Delhi Police said the man was booked for impersonation and was let off after a joint interrogation by police and intelligence officials. However, officials said they are probing the incident and role of officials of the Iraq-based airline with which the man had travelled.

According to the police, the incident came to light early on Saturday, when a man approached counter 22 of the immigration arrivals at Terminal 3 of the IGI airport. He had arrived from Al Najaf International Airport, Iraq. As soon as the man arrived at immigration and his documents were checked, officials found he was travelling on the boarding pass of another passenger — one Mohammad Arif Jariwala.

“When asked, the passenger failed to explain why he was travelling on another passenger’s boarding pass. He said the airline issued him the wrong boarding pass and allowed him to travel on the same. The immigration officials then called up the police and handed over the man to them for further investigation,” said an officer from the airport who did not wish to be named.

An immigration officer confirmed that the passenger was caught at the airport because an LOC has been issued by the Mumbai Police’s anti-terror squad against Jariwala.

Deputy commissioner of police (IGI Airport) Sanjay Bhatia said the man was let off because the police did not find anything suspicious. “However, as immigration officials suspect the connivance of airline officials in the incident, we are probing their role as well,” Bhatia said.

The DCP said a case of impersonation and cheating has been registered against the man.

Police said the man lives in Hyderabad with his family and is a student. During a preliminary probe, he told the police that he had gone for Haj, went to Iraq from there, and was returning to India. “We are yet to ascertain his reasons for visiting Iraq. His claims the airline gave him the wrong boarding pass are also being verified,” said a police officer probing the case.

DCP said they will also approach the airline to get details of issuance of the wrong boarding pass as alleged by the passenger.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 02:52 IST