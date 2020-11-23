ITBP to add 1,000 beds at Covid care centre in Delhi

delhi

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 21:46 IST

The Covid-19 situation has turned grim in Delhi and the national capital is recording high number of cases. The Delhi government has put in place measures to check the spread of the disease. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) too has pitched in by announcing that they are increasing the number of beds at Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre and Hospital at Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Delhi’s Chhatarpur.

ITBP Director General SS Deswal said they are increasing the number of beds by 1,000.

“We will expand the operational capacity of beds from 2,000 to 3,000 for the treatment of Covid-19 patients in Delhi-NCR,” Deswal told news agency ANI.

He also said that the new beds at the Covid-19 care facility will be equipped with a proper supply of medical oxygen. “The added beds will also have medical oxygen supply available on them. We have no shortage of medical oxygen,” Deswal said. The ITBP chief also denied rumours about the shortage of medical oxygen at the facility.

“There are nearly 550 patients admitted and patients admitted here are those who can’t afford private and high-end hospitals. There is enough supply of oxygen and there are sufficient doctors, nurses & pharmacists to cater to 3,000 patients at the Centre,” he said.

Deswal further stated that as per Union home minister Amit Shah’s order, the number of doctors and medical staff has also been expanded in the Covid-19 care centre. He added that now there is enough healthcare stuff to attend as many as 3,000 coronavirus patients.

With alarming rise in coronavirus cases in the national capital, Shah, earlier today, launched a mobile lab that will conduct free RT-PCR tests for coronavirus with the results being available in six to eight hours. The cost of the test will be Rs 499 and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will bear this cost, ANI reported citing officials from the ministry of home affairs. However, the test will be absolutely free for people of Delhi.