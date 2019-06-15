JEE Advanced 2019: Two Delhi students among top 10

When the JEE Advanced 2019 results were declared Friday, two Delhi residents had a reason to celebrate with both of them being counted among the top 10 scorers in the prestigious examination.

“I was always expecting a high rank. But after I gave the exam, I knew I would perform well and be in the top five,” said Archit Bubna, 17, who secured the all-India third spot. He now wants to pursue computer science at either IIT-Delhi or IIT-Bombay.

However, Bubna had a small disappointment . “My best friend, Himanshu, and I had aimed for the first rank. But he came second and I, third. Both of us were a bit disappointed initially,” he said, adding that he became friends with Himanshu Gaurav Singh, the All-india second ranker, at their coaching centre.

Apart from scoring 97% in his board examinations, Bubna scored 335 out of 372 marks in JEE Advanced and had ranked 54th in JEE Mains this year.

Born in Patna, Bubna studied at Amity International School in Pushp Vihar and was always interested in science and mathematics. Talking about his study schedule, Bubna said, “Cracking the exam depends on a person’s ability and dedication. I studied around three to four hours a day.” The IIT aspirant, who is active on social media, said he also likes watching cricket and shows on television.

Dhruv Kumar Gupta, 18, a resident of Ashok Vihar, who scored 308 and was ranked ninth in the country, also wants to pursue computer science at IIT-Delhi.

“I had studied computer science in school and was amazed by the subject since when I learnt my first programming language. That is why I want to pursue my higher education in that subject,” he said. Gupta also added that during his four years at IIT, his aim would be to “try everything and then decide on what he wants to do next”.

When asked about his success mantra, Gupta said, “Studying all the time is not necessary. One should have fun from time to time to keep the mind fresh and healthy for better studies.”

Apart from his coaching, he studied only one to two hours a day, focusing on mathematics. Gupta also said he was grateful to his school for being accommodating since he attended classes around two days a week to make time for his coaching classes as well.

First Published: Jun 15, 2019 06:48 IST