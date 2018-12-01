JNU tells students, faculty to seek ‘prior approval’ before leaving country

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) asked students, faculty members and other staff to seek prior approval from the administration before leaving the country.

The rule will also be applicable during the vacation period, according a circular issued by the registrar Pramod Kumar on Friday.

The decision was taken during the executive council (EC) meeting held on November 20.

“This is brought to the notice of all concerned that the exercise council in its 277th meeting held on November 20, 2018...that as per the rules students, staff and faculty must obtain prior approval before leaving the county. It is applicable even during the vacation period,” the circular stated.

The university administration also warned action in case of non-compliance of the rule. “In view of the above, all faculty, students and staff members are requested to comply with the decision of the executive council. Non compliance of rule on this regard will be viewed seriously and action will be taken as per the service rules,” Kumar said in the circular.

The office bearers of JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) said that the rule has already been existing and they are following it.

“The purpose of these circulars is only to threaten the teaching community. It is the university administration, which is violating all the rules, the JNU Act and also the Constitution of India and is destroying the teaching and learning in JNU,” said Avinash Kumar, JNUTA secretary.

JNU students’ union (JNUSU) president N Sai Balaji said the move would discourage students’ educational trips.

“Now we will need two visas one from the government and another from the administration for any visit outside the country. In this case, students who actually want to travel for academic pursuits will suffer. The administration is trying to stop all kinds of academic activities at the university. This is going to hit research work,” he said.

First Published: Dec 01, 2018 09:50 IST