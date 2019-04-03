Kashmere Gate police station declared the best

New DelhiThe Kashmere Gate police station has been declared the best police station of Delhi and was awarded the certificate of excellence by the union home ministry in the annual ranking of police stations for 2018.

Delhi Police chief Amulya Patnaik presented the certificate of excellence to the Kashmere Gate police station on Tuesday. Patnaik also congratulated the north district police team for achieving the milestone.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Nupur Prasad said a team from the union home ministry had visited the police station in November last year and January this year to conduct a survey for the annual ranking.

Additional spokesperson of the Delhi Police, Anil Mittal, said the parameters for judging included maintenance and cleanliness of the police station, solving rate of complaints and cases at the police station.

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 05:26 IST