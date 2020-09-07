Kejriwal launches anti-dengue campaign, urges all citizens to participate

delhi

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 02:03 IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal launched the second edition of the ‘10 Hafte-10 Baje-10 Minute (10 weeks, 10 o’clock, 10 minutes)’ campaign against dengue and other vector-borne diseases on Sunday.

He said, “Last year, two crore people of Delhi joined hands to win a fight against dengue. In the next 10 weeks, we shall do it again. I inspected my home today for places where stagnant water could accumulate. I urge you to do the same. Let’s join hands to fight against dengue once again”.

The CM also urged religious organisations, cultural groups and resident welfare associations (RWA) to endorse the campaign.

The first edition of the campaign was held last year – which, said Kejriwal, help bring down the number of dengue cases and deaths. The campaign urges people to inspect their homes for any possible sources of stagnant clean water, which can lead to the breeding of Aedes Aegypti mosquitoes that spread dengue.

In 2015, Delhi recorded 15,867 cases of dengue and 60 deaths. In 2019, the Capital recorded 2,036 cases and the number of deaths dropped to two, data shared by the Delhi government shows.

On Sunday, all cabinet ministers in Delhi, Rajya Sabha MPs of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), MLAs and other party leaders joined the drive, as they posted photographs on social media. Several volunteers and supporters of the party also joined the citizen campaign and posted their photos and videos on social media.

“One should not be complacent assuming that there is no place in her house where clean water accumulate. If you invest 10 minutes, you are most likely to come across some place which went unnoticed. I urge more people to participate,” said deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in a tweet.

The participants, including the chief minister, pledged that they would devote 10 minutes at 10 am every Sunday for 10 weeks to inspect their residence for stagnant clean water and clean it to avoid breeding of mosquitoes and prevent the spread of diseases such as dengue, malaria and chikungunya.

In the coming weeks, doctors would be requested to endorse the campaign and more children would be encouraged to participate through homework assigned by schools. Government offices would also be asked to promote it, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said.

BS Vohra, president of an umbrella group of RWAs in east Delhi said, “We shall endorse this campaign. It significantly contributes to generating awareness about fighting dengue. At this juncture, the government should consider designing a similar campaign to generate more awareness on sanitisation, social distancing and respiratory etiquettes in the light of the spike in Covid-19 cases.”