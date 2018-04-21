Kejriwal’s personal secretary questioned again, this time for 5 hours

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s personal secretary, Bibhav Kumar, was questioned for the second consecutive day on Friday by a police team that is probing the alleged assault on chief secretary Anshu Prakash.

Harendra Kumar Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (north), said Kumar was confronted with Vivek Kumar, an Aam Aadmi Party functionary who serves as the mediatory between the party legislators and the chief minister.

“The personal secretary was avoiding answering many questions on Thursday. When we examined him in Kumar’s presence on Friday, he divulged many details about that incident and providing a lot of electronic evidences,” said the officer.

He said the five hours of the questioning on Friday suggested that the meeting during which the alleged assault happened was “well-orchestrated”. There were no plans to question the personal secretary in the immediate future, said the officer.

The AAP, meanwhile, alleged that on the pretext of questioning, the Delhi Police were continuing to harass the party MLAs and close aides of the chief minister.

“The Delhi Police has shamelessly reached its new low and is a tool in the hands of the central government to settle scores,” alleged Saurabh Bhardwaj, AAP spokesperson.