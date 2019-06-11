Lajpat Nagar market set to be developed on Karol Bagh model

With walkable open spaces, enhanced greenery, ornamental lights and benches for shoppers, Lajpat Nagar, one of Delhi’s most crowded markets, is next in line for a makeover after Karol Bagh.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), which will start work on the project within a month, said that the market will be redeveloped so it resembles an “open-air mall”.

As reported by HT on Monday, an assessment of the Karol Bagh redevelopment project conducted by the Delhi Traffic Police showed that not only did the footfall in the market double, shoppers were now spending more time there.

The redevelopment in Lajpat Nagar will include new street furniture, water ATMs, development of parks, greenery on the central verges of roads around the market, installation of uniform tiles in the walking area, and repair of footpaths and signages, said Prem Shankar Jha, deputy commissioner, remunerative project cell, SDMC.

“The main market is already pedestrianised, so we will focus on other aspects. Potted plants will be placed in walking spaces to improve aesthetics. Modalities are being finalised and meetings are being held to properly shape the plan. We will start work on the ground within a month,” Jha said.

He said that the PWD will streamline the carriageways on Veer Savarkar Marg and Feroze Gandhi Marg for better vehicular movement. The market will also be made disabled-friendly as ramps will be installed to remove difference in surface levels along with addition of adequate toilet facilities.

The project will be carried out with the help of market associations and government agencies such as Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Traffic Police and Delhi Metro, the SDMC said.

Knowledge partner to the Union ministry of home affairs, Anuj Malhotra, who is assisting the SDMC in this project, said that like Karol Bagh, Lajpat Nagar also needs to be redeveloped to provide a “world class” shopping experience.

Average daily footfall in the Lajpat Nagar market is around 10,000 people, nearly the same as Karol Bagh.

“Participation of stakeholders is essential for the success of any such plan. We have started interacting with the traders of the market for better implementation of the project so that we can develop the market area as an open-air mall,” said Malhotra, who also assisted on the Karol Bagh project.

Traders said they expect the redevelopment to help their business. “The authorities have also conducted two surveys to check feasibility of the plan. We are always ready to extend all our support for such a cause. This move will ultimately help in our business,” said Ashwani Marwah, joint secretary, Traders’ Association of Lajpat Nagar.

Residents said they are looking forward to the redevelopment as well. “Once parks of the area, which currently are in bad shape, are revamped, the residents of Lajpat Nagar will also be able to relax there. Its success will depend on how the agencies implement the plan,” said Yogesh Pahuja, president, Lajpat Nagar II C-block RWA.

