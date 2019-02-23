Lajpat Nagar parking plan to be replicated in Karol Bagh

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has decided to decongest Karol Bagh by replicating the Lajpat Nagar parking management model and creating additional parking space for around 800 cars. The north civic body officials said work on the project will start in a fortnight.

On Friday, the North Corporation standing committee chairperson, Veena Virmani, along with other officials of the civic body, visited the stretch between Dev Nagar and Jhandewalan Extension to assess the problem of road congestion.

“We will use the Lajpat Nagar model and demarcate parking areas with yellow strips. Besides, a system of parking vehicles at a 45 degrees angle will be put in place. Free e-rickshaw facility for visitors from Rajendra Nagar and Karol Bagh Metro stations and from Dev Nagar parking area will also be launched,” a senior north civic body official privy to the developments said.

Hindustan Times had, on February 17, reported that the South Delhi Municipal Corporation’s (SDMC) Lajpat Nagar parking management plan would be replicated in the busy Karol Bagh market to streamline haphazard parking problems in the area.

At the Lajpat Nagar market, the SDMC, in collaboration with the Traders’ Association Lajpat Nagar (TALN), has created designated parking spaces, installed CCTVs and also put in place the system of parking vehicles at 45 degrees for maximum utilisation of space.

Another official of the municipality said the corporation has got a plot in Jhandewalan Extension from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to create additional parking space. There, officials said, 100 cars can be accommodated. Similarly, a vacant plot of 2,200 square metres has been identified for parking of 100 cars in Dev Nagar.

“We will use lawn number 4 of Ajmal Khan Park, which can accommodate 275 cars. We will get around one-acre additional land space after demolition of the dilapidated buildings in Karol Bagh, which will be used for parking of another 180 cars,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

He added that parking of 100 cars to be created on an open land near in Bhooli Bhatiyari monument and parking arrangements would be made for 50 cars behind Sat Nagar cremation ground on an abandoned maintenance store.

Besides arrangements for surface parking, the tenders have also been floated for construction of multilevel parkings at Rajendra Nagar and Shastri Park in Karol Bagh with a capacity of 400 and 575 cars respectively.

Virmani said parking has been a serious problem in Karol Bagh and the North Corporation was making all efforts for creating more parking spaces. “By taking the above mentioned steps, we would be able to accommodate a good number of vehicles. Next, I will address the issue of parking in the Walled City,” she said.

Ajay Bajaj, adviser, Karol Bagh Traders’ Federation, said, “It is a welcome move but it should have been implemented by now... We have been demanding a streamline for long. Haphazard parking and encroachment had always been an issue in Karol Bagh. Roads here remain crowded because of unavailability of enough parking space and encroachment. ”

First Published: Feb 23, 2019 09:19 IST