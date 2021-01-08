Light rain likely in some areas, temp may fall, IMD says

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 02:09 IST

A day after spells of rain and hailstorm in parts of Delhi, the temperature in the national capital on Thursday remained higher than the season’s normal, with the minimum temperature settling at 14.4 degrees Celsius, seven degrees above normal. However, despite the rise in temperature, the air quality strayed further into the “poor” category on the air quality index (AQI) scale, as wind speeds remained low.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) recordings show that on Thursday, the minimum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory, which is considered the official marker for the city, was 14.4 degrees Celsius, seven degrees above the season’s normal. The maximum temperature was 19.9 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.

IMD scientists said on Friday, the minimum temperature could dip by a couple of degrees.

“For Friday, we are likely to see a minimum temperature of around 11-12 degrees Celsius. There is a possibility of moderate fog in the morning hours,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre.

Even as the temperature remained high on Thursday, the air quality showed a marginal deterioration, but remained in the “poor” zone. Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded an AQI of 255 In Delhi, in the “poor” zone. On Wednesday, the AQI was 226, also in the ”poor” zone. On a scale of 0 to 500, a reading between 200 and 300 is considered poor.

Scientists said from Saturday, the wind speed is likely to pick up significantly, which will improve the air quality.

“There is a possibility of light rain in some parts of Delhi on January 9, after which the wind speed is likely to reach around 25kmph. The AQI will improve over the weekend,” said VK Soni, head of IMD’s environment monitoring and research centre.

Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar), also said the ventilation condition is expected to improve marginally in the next two days.

“The AQI is likely to marginally improve and be in the “poor” or ”moderate” range on January 9 and January 10,” the Safar forecast read.