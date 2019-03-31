Lok Sabha elections 2019: Supporters get creative with contributions to poll campaign

From short films to catchy songs, supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are showcasing their skills to contribute crowd-sourced content for the party in multiple ways.

Among the “popular” ones are a song composed and performed by a middle-aged businessman and a short documentary made by a young fashion photographer. For most of the contributors, it is their first such experiment.

The photographer, 28-year-old Uma Damle, has contributed an almost five-minute documentary film for Atishi, AAP’s candidate from the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat. The short film, which is now doing the rounds on social media, highlights Atishi’s academic journey – from Delhi University’s St Stephen’s College to the University of Oxford – and her work for the AAP government in the area of education.

Uma is a post-graduate in fashion photography from University of the Arts, London. “I returned around two years ago and began studying AAP’s politics. The film was conceptualised around August last year,” she said.

Uma is experienced in films related to fashion and this is her first experiment with political content, she added.

For Dilip Pandey, the AAP’s nominee from north-east Delhi, Sandeep, a young AAP supporter, emerged as a potential contributor. According to Dilip, although Sandeep had ideas but no resources. “Film maker Saeed Mirza, who has been an old supporter of the AAP, has now offered help to Sandeep with the short film he has planned to make,” Dilip said.

While this is the first such experiment for Sandeep, who has no formal degree in video production only a little experience, the 75-year-old scriptwriter-director Saeed is a maverick with more than 45 years of experience with the Hindi film industry.

Saeed was one of 24 people from the film fraternity who returned national awards, and joined a group of artists, academics and intellectuals in protest against “growing intolerance” in the country, in 2015. The production of Sandeep’s short film is in progress.

For Raghav Chadha, the AAP’s candidate from south Delhi, his supporters, with the help of 24-year-old Asghar Zaidi, a mass communication graduate, have been circulating short video explainers on social media websites and on messaging platforms on issues of the AAP’s poll agenda, such as full statehood, among others. However, it is a song composed by a 42-year-old supporter of the party, Tribhuvan Chauhan, which has attracted a lot of attention.

In the self-composed track “button jhaadoo ka dabana humaar piya”, Tribhuvan sings about a wife urging her husband to go for the “broom”, the election symbol of the AAP, for the sake of future generations. Tribhuvan sings the song in Hindi with a subtle touch of the Bhojpuri dialect.

“It was a surprise when Tribhuvan ji approached us with a track which he composed on his own and got it recorded in a proper studio. It is a gift,” said Raghav.

First Published: Mar 31, 2019 01:48 IST