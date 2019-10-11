Losing monkey catchers, need to raise their salary: north MCD

delhi

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 21:44 IST

Plagued by the monkey menace in Chandni Chowk area, Tis Hazari court and its surrounding parks, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Friday proposed raising the remuneration it gives to monkey catchers per capture from ₹1,200 to ₹1,800 at least.

The proposal was tabled at the north body’s standing committee meeting.

“It has always been difficult to get monkey catchers. Even if anyone is roped in for the task, it is difficult to retain them because they switch to the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) the moment they come to know of their payment, ₹2,400 per catch,” the proposal by the veterinary services department of the north corporation read.

The simians have made a chunk of the Ridge area, which has hills lined by forests, their home in north Delhi. Even the Hindu Rao Hospital here has a large monkey population that scares patients. “A lot of requests are received from the Delhi Police to resolve the monkey nuisance during VIP movement, especially on Independence Day and Republic Day. The threat of the simians biting political leaders during these events is very real,” a senior official of the north body said.

Officials said that the north corporation has only two such persons at present. “In 2018, 249 monkeys were caught, but in 2019 (till now), only 65 monkeys have been caught. There were 554 cases of monkey bites in 2018,” he said.

Several political leaders at Friday’s meeting of the north body, however, said the job actually belongs to the Forest Department of Delhi Government. “Monkeys are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act (1972) and managing such animals and their habitat is the mandate of the Forest Department. Raising the remuneration of monkey catchers will also increase our expenditure,” Jai Prakash, the standing committee chairperson of the north Delhi corporation, said.

