Man, 2 minors held for murder of Saket SDM office staff

delhi

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 23:55 IST

The Delhi Police arrested a man and apprehended two juveniles who had allegedly stabbed a man to death at a crowded bus stand in south Delhi’s Adhchini last Friday evening.

Police said the victim, 30-year-oldAmardeep Kumar, was a staff at the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) office in Saket. The suspects stabbed him in his thigh when he resisted an attempt to rob him and died of excessive bleeding, said police.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Bhisham Singh said the arrested man is 21-year-old Rohit Kumar, a resident of Madanpur Khadar. Police said Singh works as a daily wage labourer and previously figured in cases of theft and robberies.

According to the police, on January 30, Amardeep was waiting at a bus stop in Adhchini to return home in Munirka at around 7pm.

“While he was waiting for the bus, Rohit and his two juvenile friends approached Amardeep and tried to snatch his phone and other valuables. Amardeep resisted and warned them to let go or he would call for help. It failed to deter the trio. Amardeep caught one of the juveniles and shouted for help. Finding themselves trapped, Rohit took out a knife and stabbed Amardeep in his thigh,” said an investigator who did not wish to be named.

After injuring Amardeep, the three fled. “Witnesses and passersby then called the police and Amardeep was rushed to a hospital but he died of excessive bleeding,” the officer said.

DCP Singh said that police obtained CCTV footage of the crime and the photos of the suspects were analysed with the criminal database. “We zeroed in on at least 10 suspects and searched their houses. During the raids, we found that Rohit Kumar was missing since the night of the murder. After three days of surveillance and questioning more than 50 people who knew Rohit, we managed to arrest him on Monday from near his house,” Singh said.

The two juveniles were apprehended on his instance from the same area. All of them have confessed to have robbed and killed Amardeep and his robbed mobile phone was recovered from one of the juveniles, the DCP said.