Man arrested for killing 19-year-old friend

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 23:45 IST

Police on Sunday arrested a man who allegedly killed his 19-year-old friend when he did not keep away from a woman whom he claimed to be his partner, on September 29 in outer Delhi’s Rohini.

Police said that after the murder, the man had fled to Jammu with one of his friends who helped him change his blood stained clothes and dispose the dagger used in murder. The friend was also arrested for destruction of evidence.

The two men who were arrested are 22-year-old Monu, who worked as a beautician and Chandan (22), both residents of Kirari, in Rohini. Both have previously been arrested in a case of gambling.

Deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) SD Mishra said that on September 29, a contractual labourer Giri Raj, a resident of Kirari, reported that he was on a late night stroll with his son Raj Kumar and two of his friends Jitender and Vikas when they were joined by Monu, a resident of the same area

“Giriraj said that Monu took his son to a corner and following a heated argument they got into a fistfight. During the scuffle, Monu took out a dagger and stabbed his son thrice. Monu then fled the spot. The trio rushed Raj Kumar to a hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead,” Mishra said.

The DCP said that the preliminary probe revealed that Monu was accompanied by his close friend Chandan. “Investigations lead us to Chandan’s sister’s house in Seelampur and we found that they had come there and borrowed ₹2,000 from her before fleeing to Jammu. Our teams were stationed outside their house and both were arrested on Sunday soon as they returned from Jammu,” the DCP said.

During questioning, Monu told police that earlier this year he befriended a woman and had also introduced Raj Kumar to her. “Soon, when Kumar and the woman also became close friends, it irked Monu. He said that when the woman started avoiding him, he warned Raj Kumar to stop meeting her but he did not take it seriously. On this, he said that he decided act. On September 29, he brought a dagger with him, and in fit of rage, killed Kumar,” the officer said.

Monu further said that when he fled, he met Chandan and confessed to have murdered Kumar. “Chandan helped him change his blood-stained clothes and also helped him with money to flee to Jammu. He also helped Monu dispose the dagger. He was arrested for facilitating the killer and for destruction of evidence,” Mishra said.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 23:45 IST