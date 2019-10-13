Man beaten to death by wife in Narela for coming home drunk

delhi

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 23:24 IST

A 35-year-old welder was allegedly beaten to death by his wife at their home in outer Delhi’s Narela in the early hours of Sunday after he came home drunk, police said.

Gaurav Sharma, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) [outer-north], said that the suspect, 32-year-old Salma, was a member of the Delhi Commission for Women’s (DCW’s) local panchayat committee in Narela. She has been booked for murder and arrested, the officer added.

But the DCW said that Salma was neither employed by it, nor a staff with the mahila panchayat. “She was a volunteer with the panchayat,” a DCW official said. “DCW runs a grassroot program called Mahila Panchayat which helps create awareness on women issues.”

The DCW also said that Salma had taken her husband to court. It said they husband “used to beat her and abuse her severely after drinking every night”. “We aren’t aware of what occurred that night (when the murder took place), but we’ll investigate the matter and take necessary action as per the law,” the DCW said in a statement.

DCP Sharma identified the dead man as Javed Rahman, who lived with Salma and their three children in Narela. “It has emerged that Rahman was an alcoholic and his wife would quarrel with him over it. On Saturday night, he returned home drunk, leading to a quarrel with his wife who beat him up,” said the DCP.

The couple’s three children were at home when the alleged assault took place.

Rahman’s brother, Ajim, visited the house at 6 am and found the man dead on his bed. “Ajim raised an alarm after which the police arrived at the spot. Ajim accused Salma of beating him to death after which we registered a murder case and sent the body for autopsy,” said the DCP.

While the DCP said that he would await the autopsy report to determine how exactly Rahman died, another investigator said that there were visible injuries on the man’s body below his chest.

“So far we heard that Salma used a belt and a rod to beat him once he was asleep. But Salma hasn’t spoken on it and we are waiting for the autopsy report,” said the investigator.

Rahman’s mother, Sabra, said Salma would often beat him for coming home drunk. “She would hit him with sticks, rods and whatever she could lay her hands on. Just two days ago, she pushed him from the stairs,” alleged Sabra.

Sabra said that most of these quarrels would lead to the police being called and that her daughter-in-law had filed multiple complaints against the family in the past. DCP Sharma said that all those police calls were related to quarrels.

“She would abuse me and my husband too. Once we were tired of the abuse, and we moved out of their home early this year,” alleged Sabra.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 23:24 IST