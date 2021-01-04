e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 04, 2021-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Man found dead at his South Delhi apartment; murder suspected

Man found dead at his South Delhi apartment; murder suspected

Police suspect that the 37-year-old man was stabbed by someone.

delhi Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 10:27 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
New Delhi
The deceased, Chirag, was lying on the floor on Saturday and his wife, Renuka, who was lying unconscious on the bed, is under treatment, they said.
The deceased, Chirag, was lying on the floor on Saturday and his wife, Renuka, who was lying unconscious on the bed, is under treatment, they said.(Representative image)
         

Police found a 37-year-old man dead and his wife lying unconscious at the couple’s apartment in South Delhi’s Chattarpur Extension, officials said on Sunday.

The deceased, Chirag, was lying on the floor on Saturday and his wife, Renuka, who was lying unconscious on the bed, is under treatment, they said.

Police suspect that the man was stabbed by someone.

A senior police officer said, “We received a call from the landlord that his tenants were not opening their door. At the same time, we found a post on Facebook in which a woman had shared information about her husband’s murder. We opened the door and found the couple lying in an unconscious condition.” A case of murder has been registered against unidentified people. Efforts are on to identify the accused, he said.

The couple did not have a child and from initial inquiry, it was found that there were differences between them. They had been living at the apartment for seven years and worked at an insurance company, police said, adding further investigation is underway.

tags
top news
10 Chinese spies caught in Kabul get a quiet pardon, fly home in chartered aircraft
10 Chinese spies caught in Kabul get a quiet pardon, fly home in chartered aircraft
India will soon start world’s largest vaccination drive: PM Modi
India will soon start world’s largest vaccination drive: PM Modi
Its towers vandalised in Punjab, Reliance says will move high court today
Its towers vandalised in Punjab, Reliance says will move high court today
After Covishield and Covaxin, these are other Covid-19 vaccine candidates
After Covishield and Covaxin, these are other Covid-19 vaccine candidates
Farmer-govt talks today; 2 key demands on table
Farmer-govt talks today; 2 key demands on table
‘Covishield vaccine to be sold to govt at Rs 200/ dose’: Adar Poonawalla
‘Covishield vaccine to be sold to govt at Rs 200/ dose’: Adar Poonawalla
India logs 16,504 new Covid-19 cases, 214 deaths in 24 hours
India logs 16,504 new Covid-19 cases, 214 deaths in 24 hours
Rhea Chakraborty seen months after release from jail, looking for new house
Rhea Chakraborty seen months after release from jail, looking for new house
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In