Man in Delhi’s Pashchim Vihar hangs himself, films it, blames in-laws in 17-page suicide note

A 34-year-old man allegedly hanged himself to death at his house in outer Delhi’s Pashchim Vihar on October 31. The police said the man, who filmed his suicide on his phone, has left behind a 17-page suicide note. According to the note, the man committed suicide because his wife took their son and left him. In the note, the man has held his in-laws responsible for the differences between him and his wife, the police said.

According to the police, the incident took place on October 31 when the man, a collaboration builder, who had been living alone for the past few months, hung himself from a ceiling fan. The same day, when his family members tried to contact him and failed, they checked on him and found him hanging. They alerted the police and rushed him to a hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead.

The police said that during a search of the man’s room, a 17-page suicide note, headlined as — “suicide note (murder)” was recovered. “In his note, he has stated that his parents-in-law and brother-in-law would torture and insult him. The note states that the man got married in 2009 and had an 8-year-old son. It further stated that because of his in-laws, he and his wife started having differences, which grew in the past three months, forcing her to leave his house with their son,” an officer not authorised to speak to media said.

Since the police have not registered a case of abetment to suicide against the man’s in-laws, the names of the man and his family members are being withheld.

In his suicide note, the man also stated that his in-laws forcibly kept his son away from him. He wrote that he loved his wife and son and that he would meet them in the next life. He also named his father-in-law, mother-in-law, brother-in-law, his wife and one other person as the people responsible for his suicide.

The man further appealed to the police to take strict action against his in-laws, asking that his death be treated as a murder. A 13-minute-long video of his suicide was also recovered from his phone, the police said. The man also appealed to his family to donate his body.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Seju P Kuruvilla said that the case was being investigated under Section 174 of the CrPC. “No case of abetment to suicide has been registered so far. We are looking into the case,” the DCP said.

First Published: Nov 14, 2018 08:43 IST