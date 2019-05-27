Man jumps from DND flyway, dies

A 30-year-old man allegedly jumped into the Yamuna from the Delhi Noida Direct (DND) flyway in south Delhi’s Sunlight Colony area late Saturday night. His body was fished out on Sunday afternoon by the rescue teams of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Police said they did not find any suicide note . His friends have told the police that he was upset because he was not getting a suitable match for himself. Police said they are verifying the claims of his friends.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Kumar Gyanesh said the man worked as the driver of a chartered accountant and he lived with his family in east Delhi.

On Saturday around 11 pm, Gyanesh said, the police control room received a call regarding drowning of a man in the Yamuna river flowing below the DND flyway bridge. A police team reached there and found a motorcycle parked on the bridge.

“A motorcyclist riding on the opposite carriageway told the police that the victim, parked his bike and jumped into the river. The man left his mobile phone, wallet containing his identification cards on the bike. The items helped us ascertain the man’s identity and inform his family about the incident,” said a police officer, on the condition of anonymity.

Police said teams of DDMA and NDRF carried out a rescue operation along with local divers but could not find the man’s body since it was dark. The operation was stopped after a couple of hours. It was resumed on Sunday morning and the man’s body was fished out around 2 pm, they said.

The man’s friends told the police that he had gone to Noida on his bike to attend a party at his friend’s place. He was returning home when he allegedly jumped into the river and died, the police said.

