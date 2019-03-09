Man killed by tempo in Delhi; son chases, nabs driver

A 23-year-old businessman, whose motorcycle-borne father was crushed under a tempo, chased down the errant driver and caught him in outer Delhi’s Chhawla on Wednesday.

Praveen Kumar launched the chase while his older brother rushed their father to hospital, who could not be saved. Police arrested the tempo driver for causing death due to negligence and rash driving. The mishap happened around 10.15 pm on Wednesday near their home.

Praveen told police that he saw a speeding and recklessly driven tempo run over his father. As the driver fled, Praveen rushed to check on his father even as he called his brother for help and alerted the police.

The moment his brother arrived, Praveen asked him to take their father to a hospital and he chased the tempo his on motorcycle. After over two kilometres, Praveen caught up with the tempo and nabbed the driver. As he nabbed the driver, the police arrived and took the suspect into custody.

First Published: Mar 09, 2019 02:34 IST