Man shot dead while trying to stop robbers on busy road in east Delhi

An attempt to catch two motorcycle-borne robbers, who were fleeing after snatching a bag containing about Rs 8.30 lakh from the employee of a businessman, cost a 28-year-old Good Samaritan his life after he was shot allegedly by one of the robbers in east Delhi’s Jagriti Enclave near Anand Vihar Friday night.

The Good Samaritan, Mayank Gautam alias Mohit, worked as driver for a family living in a house close to the crime spot. The entire incident was captured in a CCTV camera installed at Mohit’s employer’s house. The bullet pierced through Mohit’s abdomen and he died on the spot.

The robbers allegedly fled on their motorcycle with the cash bag even as a dozen of locals and passersby watched them collect the currency notes that fell on the road during a scuffle with Mohit.

The CCTV footage purportedly shows that the robbers comfortably picked up the scattered currency notes, put them back in their bag, start their motorcycle and speed away without any further confrontation from anybody. The suspects were there for almost a minute but the firing prevented further confrontation from anyone else.

Deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Meghna Yadav said around 8pm, one Surendra, an employee of Prateek Jain, a businessman dealing in copper and scrap, was attacked and robbed of a cash bag outside his office on the road going towards the Yamuna Sports Complex. Surendra had arrived at his employer’s office on a motorcycle after collecting cash from some clients in Dilshad Garden.

“Two motorcycle-borne men wearing helmets allegedly tried to snatch Surendra’s bag. When he resisted, one of them allegedly attacked his hand with a sharp weapon and snatched his bag,” said Yadav.

When the robbers tried to flee, Surendra raised an alarm, alerted his employer and colleagues, and started screaming to seek help, the police said. His screams drew the attention of some passersby and who also began started chasing the robbers. Two more men on another motorcycle were giving cover to the robbers. As there was a traffic jam on the road ahead, the robbers took a U-turn after riding for around 50 metres, eyewitnesses said.

Mohit’s employer, Sidharth Saluja, said Mohit had finished his day’s work and was about to leave for home when they heard a commotion outside.

“Mo hit rushed out and blocked the suspects’ motorcycle by standing in front of it. He grabbed the robbed cash bag that the pillion rider was holding. As Mohit began pulling it, the bikers fell off their bike and some currency notes fell on the road,” Saluja said.

A security guard deployed at a nearby bungalow said Mohit pinned down one of the robbers and began punching him, even as the duo allegedly threatened to shoot him.

“Mohit’s courageous act motivated some onlookers and they joined him . Meanwhile, the other robber allegedly whipped out a pistol and shot Mohit in his abdomen from a close range. Mohit collapsed and hearing the gunshot the crowd dispersed,” said the guard, requesting annonymity.

The police said the robbers fled, even as around banknotes worth about Rs 2 lakh remained scattered on the road. Mohit was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. His family members were informed about his death. His body was handed over to his family after autopsy on Saturday.

Locals alleged that street crimes such as snatching and robbery have become quite common in their neighbourhood.

DCP Yadav said a case of murder and robbery was registered and several teams were formed to crack the case.

